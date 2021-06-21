Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :A magnitude 6.3 earthquake shook the area around New Zealand's Kermadec Islands early Monday, the US Geological Survey reported.

The quake, which struck at 1705 GMT Sunday, had an epicenter located 938 kilometers northeast of Ngunguru, on New Zealand's North Island, at a depth of 10 kilometers, the USGS said.

There were no immediate reports of damage or a tsunami. The tiny Kermadec Islands are mostly uninhabited.