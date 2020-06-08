UrduPoint.com
Strong Earthquake Shakes Papua New Guinea, No Tsunami Warning

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 08:00 AM

Strong earthquake shakes Papua New Guinea, no tsunami warning

Sydney, June 8 AFP/APP) :A strong 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck Papua New Guinea early Monday, the US Geological Survey that tracks worldwide quakes reported.

The quake struck at 20:06 GMT Sunday with an epicenter on land 131 kilometers (81 miles) southwest of the city of Kokopo, and at a depth of nearly 53 kilometers, the USGS said.

No tsunami warning was issued, and there were no initial reports of casualties or damage.

