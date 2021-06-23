Lima, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :A strong earthquake shook Lima and regions of central coastal Peru late Tuesday, with no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The quake was of magnitude 6, Peru's Seismological Center said, while the US Geological Survey which monitors quakes worldwide pegged it at magnitude 5.

8.

The quake struck at 9:54 pm local time (0254 GMT Wednesday), with an epicenter 33 kilometers southwest of Mala, some 100 kilometers south of Lima.