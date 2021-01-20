Strong explosion rocks building in central Madrid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :A strong explosion rocked a building in central Madrid on Wednesday, witnesses said, with images from Spanish television and the emergency services showing the street covered in debris.

"Nine fire crews and 11 ambulances have gone to Calle Toledo following an explosion in a building," local emergency services tweeted.

The cause of the blast was not immediately clear.