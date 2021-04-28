New Delhi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :A strong earthquake hit Assam in northeastern India early Wednesday causing some damage to buildings but there were no immediate reports of casualties, residents said.

The 6.0-magnitude quake hit at a relatively shallow depth of 29 kilometres (18 miles) at 0221 GMT, the US Geological Survey said.

It struck just north of Dhekiajuli, a town in a tea-growing district of northern Assam.

Residents in the state capital, Guwahati, about 150 kilometres (95 miles) to the south said the quake shook buildings and left many cracks in walls. They said several aftershocks were also felt.