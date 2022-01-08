UrduPoint.com

Strong Quake Hits China's Qinghai Province: USGS

Faizan Hashmi Published January 08, 2022

Strong quake hits China's Qinghai province: USGS

Beijing, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6 struck China's remote northwestern Qinghai province early Saturday, the US Geological Survey said.

The epicentre of the quake, which struck at about 1:45 am (1745 GMT) at a shallow depth of 10 kilometres (six miles), was located about 140 kilometres north-northwest of the city of Xining, US seismologists said.

A 5.1-magnitude aftershock followed about 25 minutes later, USGS said.

The sparsely populated province is spread across the Tibetan plateau.

In 2010, a 6.9-magnitude quake in Qinghai left 3,000 people dead or missing.

