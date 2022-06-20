UrduPoint.com

Strong Quake Hits Eastern Taiwan: USGS

Muhammad Irfan Published June 20, 2022 | 08:20 AM

Strong quake hits eastern Taiwan: USGS

Taipei, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :A 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck Monday in Taiwan's east, 38 kilometres south of Hualien city, the US Geological Survey said.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The quake had an estimated depth of 10 kilometres, according to USGS, and struck at 09:05 local time (0105 GMT).

An AFP reporter in Taipei felt shaking, and local media said the quake was felt across the island.

The Taipei Metro stopped briefly when it hit, according to one passenger, before continuing at reduced speed for several stops.

A second smaller tremor hit about half an hour later, according to Taiwan's Central Weather Bureau.

