(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Taipei, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :A strong earthquake struck off the coast of eastern Taiwan on Monday evening with shaking felt in the capital Taipei, but authorities said there were no immediate reports of widespread damage or injuries.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said the quake measured 6.

2 in magnitude and hit at a depth of 28 kilometres (17 miles).

The epicentre was given in the sea 64 kilometres east of the coastal city of Hualien.

Taiwan's fire service said initial impact reports were limited to a handful of people stuck in elevators who had since been rescued.

No major property destruction was reported.