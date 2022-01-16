UrduPoint.com

Strong Quake Rocks Northern Greece

Sumaira FH Published January 16, 2022 | 11:10 PM

Strong quake rocks northern Greece

Athens, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :A strong 5.4-magnitude earthquake rocked northern Greece on Sunday near the country's second city of Thessalonika, the National Observatory of Athens said.

The epicentre of the quake, which struck at 1150 GMT, was 23 kilometres (14 miles) south west of Orthodox spiritual centre Mount Athos at a depth of 10 kilometres (six miles), the observatory said.

There were no reports of victims or material damage.

Greece is highly susceptible to tremors, being situated on several geological faultlines.

In October 2020, a quake registering 7.0 struck in the Aegean Sea between the Greek island of Samos and Izmir in western Turkey, which bore the brunt with 114 deaths and more than 1,000 injured. In Greece, two youths died on Samos.

Related Topics

Injured Earthquake Turkey Died Athens Izmir Greece October Sunday 2020

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 January 2022

14 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th January 2022

14 hours ago
 Difference of opinion beauty of democratic system: ..

Difference of opinion beauty of democratic system: Farrukh Habib

23 hours ago
 Navas tests positive as PSG hit by Covid again

Navas tests positive as PSG hit by Covid again

23 hours ago
 Cop among 2 killed in jubilant firing at wedding

Cop among 2 killed in jubilant firing at wedding

23 hours ago
 Russia to Weigh New Security Talks After Seeing Wr ..

Russia to Weigh New Security Talks After Seeing Written Responses From US, NATO ..

23 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.