Strong Virus Response Helps Vietnam's Economy Weather Pandemic

Wed 16th December 2020 | 09:00 AM

Strong virus response helps Vietnam's economy weather pandemic

Hanoi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :A strong response to the coronavirus pandemic, surging exports and healthy public spending have helped Vietnam buck a global recession in 2020 and fast-track its recovery, with analysts predicting it will likely enjoy one of the highest growth rates in the world.

But the pain is not over for some sectors with containment measures and border disruptions hammering the country's tourism industry, and leaving the once-booming aviation sector limping.

While many countries have suffered from high infection and mortality rates, Vietnam has recorded fewer than 1,500 coronavirus cases and 35 deaths thanks to mass quarantines, expansive contact-tracing and strict controls on movement, allowing factories to largely stay open and people to swiftly get back to work.

"The serious lockdown lasted for less than three months, so domestic activity was quickly back to normal by June," Nguyen Xuan Thanh, a public policy lecturer at Fulbright University Vietnam, told AFP.

While many Western countries were imploring citizens to stay home mid-year, Vietnamese people were able to flock to scenic beaches as the government tried to give the domestic tourism industry a much-needed shot in the arm.

There were grave fears for Vietnam's export-reliant economy as demand for clothing, footwear and smartphones slumped in some of its biggest markets including the European Union, Japan and South Korea.

"But it turned out that exports still helped promote growth this year," Thanh said. "That's because Vietnam has a very diversified export market -- it's not dependent on any single export destination." Shipments to China grew more than 15 percent on-year in the first nine months, according to the Vietnam General Customs Administration.

Demand for many of the items made in Vietnam -- such as home electronics, office furniture, computers and televisions -- soared during the pandemic as people were forced to stay home during lockdowns.

That has meant that while it will fall short of its target of 6.8 percent growth this year, the economy is expected to expand 2.4 percent, which the International Monetary Fund said would be among the best in the world.

The Fund has forecast a global contraction of 4.4 percent.

