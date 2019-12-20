Strong winds close ski slopes in French Pyrenees

(@imziishan)

BagnèresdeLuchon, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Winds of up to 200 kilometres per hour on Friday forced ski resorts in France's southern Pyrenees to close slopes.

"We are forced to close when the winds are too strong to ensure the safety of skiers," said Anais Aguillon of the ski holiday website N'Py which has eight ski resorts in the Pyrenees.

The slopes were mostly expected to be reopened for the weekend however.

National weather service Meteo France has placed four departments in the Pyrenees on the second highest orange alert weather warnings for strong winds.