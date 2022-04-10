Strong winds, yellow dust hit large parts of Mongolia

(@FahadShabbir)

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2022 ) --:Strong winds and yellow dust storms are hitting large parts of Mongolia, the country's National Agency for Meteorology and Environmental Monitoring said Saturday.

The storms have swept through the southern provinces of Umnugovi and Dundgovi, the western provinces of Govi-Altai and Bayankhongor, and central areas, such as the capital city Ulan Bator and provinces of Uvurkhangai and Tuv, as well as the eastern provinces of Khentii and Sukhbaatar, the agency said in a statement.

The volatile weather is expected to continue in large parts of the country in the coming days, with the wind speed expected to reach 18-24 meters per second, the agency said, warning citizens, especially nomadic herders, to take extra precautions against possible disasters.