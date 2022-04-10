UrduPoint.com

Strong Winds, Yellow Dust Hit Large Parts Of Mongolia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 10, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Strong winds, yellow dust hit large parts of Mongolia

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2022 ) --:Strong winds and yellow dust storms are hitting large parts of Mongolia, the country's National Agency for Meteorology and Environmental Monitoring said Saturday.

The storms have swept through the southern provinces of Umnugovi and Dundgovi, the western provinces of Govi-Altai and Bayankhongor, and central areas, such as the capital city Ulan Bator and provinces of Uvurkhangai and Tuv, as well as the eastern provinces of Khentii and Sukhbaatar, the agency said in a statement.

The volatile weather is expected to continue in large parts of the country in the coming days, with the wind speed expected to reach 18-24 meters per second, the agency said, warning citizens, especially nomadic herders, to take extra precautions against possible disasters.

Related Topics

Weather Bayankhongor Mongolia

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th April 2022

8 hours ago
 Russia Evacuated 716 From Mariupol on Saturday - M ..

Russia Evacuated 716 From Mariupol on Saturday - Ministry

16 hours ago
 Rumours about change in Army leadership absurd, ba ..

Rumours about change in Army leadership absurd, baseless: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain ..

18 hours ago
 Pakistan Sports Board for a proposal to control do ..

Pakistan Sports Board for a proposal to control doping in sports

18 hours ago
 Indian troops martyr youth in IIOJK

Indian troops martyr youth in IIOJK

18 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.