Struggling Besiktas Sack Coach Avci

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 01:20 AM

Struggling Besiktas sack coach Avci

Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :Istanbul giants Besiktas have parted company with their coach Abdullah Avci after a series of poor results, the club said on Friday.

Half-way through Avci's first season at the 'Black Eagles', the 15-time national champions sit seventh in the Super Lig, ten points adrift of leaders Sivasspor.

"Our board of directors decided to part ways with manager Abdullah Avci," the club said in a brief statement.

The move comes after Besiktas were dumped out of the Turkish Cup by second division Erzurumspor this week.

The 56-year-old made his name at Basaksehir, growing the club into the "fourth giant" of Istanbul, rivalling Besiktas, Galatasaray and Fenerbahce.

Respected in Turkey for his steely calm and tactical ingenuity, the former striker coached the national team between 2011 and 2013.

