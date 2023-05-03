Struggling Leeds appoint Allardyce to replace sacked Gracia

London, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :Leeds have sacked manager Javi Gracia and appointed Sam Allardyce for the rest of the season as they scramble to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

The club said Tuesday that director of football Victor Orta had left by mutual consent and 24 hours later announced the departure of Spaniard Gracia along with his backroom staff.

Gracia, who only arrived at Leeds in February, leaves the club after four defeats in five Premier League games -- they are outside the drop zone on goal difference with four games remaining.

"Leeds can confirm Javi Gracia will leave the club after 12 games in charge," a club statement said.

"Zigor Aranalde, Mikel Antia and Juan Solla, who joined alongside Gracia, will also leave the club.

"We thank Javi and his team for their efforts under difficult circumstances.

"The remaining four games of the season will be overseen by experienced head coach Sam Allardyce."In a statement, Gracia said he was "grateful for the opportunity and proud of the team" after a "very intense period".

"I am confident the team will achieve its objective," he added. "It is a committed squad full of quality."