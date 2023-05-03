UrduPoint.com

Struggling Leeds Appoint Allardyce To Replace Sacked Gracia

Sumaira FH Published May 03, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Struggling Leeds appoint Allardyce to replace sacked Gracia

London, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :Leeds have sacked manager Javi Gracia and appointed Sam Allardyce for the rest of the season as they scramble to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

The club said Tuesday that director of football Victor Orta had left by mutual consent and 24 hours later announced the departure of Spaniard Gracia along with his backroom staff.

Gracia, who only arrived at Leeds in February, leaves the club after four defeats in five Premier League games -- they are outside the drop zone on goal difference with four games remaining.

"Leeds can confirm Javi Gracia will leave the club after 12 games in charge," a club statement said.

"Zigor Aranalde, Mikel Antia and Juan Solla, who joined alongside Gracia, will also leave the club.

"We thank Javi and his team for their efforts under difficult circumstances.

"The remaining four games of the season will be overseen by experienced head coach Sam Allardyce."In a statement, Gracia said he was "grateful for the opportunity and proud of the team" after a "very intense period".

"I am confident the team will achieve its objective," he added. "It is a committed squad full of quality."

Related Topics

Football Leeds February From Premier League Coach

Recent Stories

Ahmed bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of Board of ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of Board of Directors of Qatar Free Zones ..

35 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid directs support of Sudanese pe ..

Mohammed bin Rashid directs support of Sudanese people stranded in UAE and provi ..

2 hours ago
 Ishaq Dar, Andrew Schofer discuss bilateral econom ..

Ishaq Dar, Andrew Schofer discuss bilateral economic ties

2 hours ago
 NA Speaker constitutes Special Committee to probe ..

NA Speaker constitutes Special Committee to probe into audio leaks of Najam Saqi ..

2 hours ago
 Kuwait crude oil traded at US$80.97 pb

Kuwait crude oil traded at US$80.97 pb

4 hours ago
 PM leaves for UK today to attend King Charles III' ..

PM leaves for UK today to attend King Charles III's coronation

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.