UrduPoint.com

Stuart At The Double As England Snatch Dramatic 25-25 Draw With New Zealand

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 20, 2022 | 01:40 AM

Stuart at the double as England snatch dramatic 25-25 draw with New Zealand

Twickenham, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :Replacement prop Will Stuart scored two late tries as England came from behind to snatch a dramatic 25-25 draw against New Zealand at Twickenham on Saturday.

The All Blacks twice led by 14 points, having caught England cold with two converted tries in the opening eight minutes through flanker Dalton Papali'i and hooker Codie Taylor.

Rieko Ioane's superb try early in the second half made it 22-6 before Beauden Barrett added a drop-goal.

England, however, hit back with three tries in the closing nine minutes with Stuart twice powering over either side of a try by full-back Freddie Steward.

Marcus Smith's conversions of those last two England tries helped seal only the second draw in 43 meetings between the two sides following a 26-26 all encounter at Twickenham in 1997.

This was the first meeting between the teams since England's 19-7 win in a 2019 World Cup semi-final in Japan that ended the All Blacks' eight-year reign as world champions.

Related Topics

World Dalton Japan Turkish Lira 2019 All From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

8 hours ago
 Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

10 hours ago
 COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army ..

COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army Medical Corps

10 hours ago
 Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

10 hours ago
 Indian Minister Satyendar Jain's alleged video of ..

Indian Minister Satyendar Jain's alleged video of getting massaged in jail goes ..

12 hours ago
 Imran Khan to give date for long march's arrival i ..

Imran Khan to give date for long march's arrival in Rawalpindi

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.