Stuck In Greek Snow, Refugees Already Miss Dismal Camps

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 08:30 AM

Stuck in Greek snow, refugees already miss dismal camps

Vasilitsa, Greece, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Sitting in the lobby of a disused ski lodge on a northern Greek mountain, Congolese asylum-seeker Sylva Caumba blankly stares at the unfamiliar snow outside.

"I would have preferred staying in Moria," the 30-year-old says with a touch of desperation, referring to the dismal camp on the Greek island of Lesbos which is packed six times beyond its official capacity.

"At least there, we had contact with the outside world. Here it feels like an open prison," he adds.

Caumba was transported to the ski lodge at Vasilitsa -- at an altitude of 1,000 metres, and 45 kilometres (28 miles) from the nearest town of Grevena -- around two months ago with his wife and two children.

Bears and wolves are more common than humans in this area.

The facility, which has seen better days and was about to shut down during Greece's economic crisis, currently hosts 116 asylum-seekers from Afghanistan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Somalia and Syria.

