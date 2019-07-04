UrduPoint.com
Student Detained In North Korea 'released, Safe': Australian PM

Faizan Hashmi 19 seconds ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 10:30 AM

Student detained in North Korea 'released, safe': Australian PM

Sydney, July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :A 29-year-old Australian student detained in North Korea has been released and is "safe and well" Prime Minister Scott Morrison told parliament on Thursday.

News of Alek Sigley's release comes more than a week after he went missing in Pyongyang, prompting a flurry of back-channel contacts and talks between North Korean authorities and a visiting Swedish envoy.

"We were advised that the DPRK have released him from detention and he has safely left the country" Morrison said, referring to the North by its official name.

"I would like to extend my deepest gratitude to the Swedish authorities for their invaluable assistance."

