Student killed as Kenya opposition stages protests

Nairobi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :A student was killed in Kenya on Monday as clashes between security forces and anti-government protesters flared after veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga called for weekly demonstrations over the spiralling cost of living.

Riot police fired tear gas and water cannon against demonstrators and Odinga's convoy as running battles erupted between stone-throwing protesters and police in parts of the capital Nairobi and at least one other city.

Senior opposition figures were also among a number of people arrested.

It was the first major unrest in the East African political and economic powerhouse since President William Ruto took office six months ago after a narrow election victory over Odinga.

In the pro-opposition town of Maseno in western Kenya, police said a student was killed after officers fired live bullets during "skirmishes" with protesters who were "pelting stones".

"William Mayange, a third-year student, was hit on the neck. He was rushed to Coptic Hospital where was pronounced dead on arrival," police said in a statement.

Odinga, 78, had called for protests against Ruto's government over economic woes faced by ordinary Kenyans and what he claims was a "stolen" election.

He upped the ante on Monday, calling for weekly protests and strikes.

"The war has begun, it will not end until Kenyans get their rights," he told supporters in Nairobi.

Earlier, police unleashed volleys of tear gas and sprays of water against his motorcade near a hotel where he had planned to hold a press conference but was forced to leave.

Odinga's spokesman Dennis Onyango said a police bullet had hit the opposition leader's vehicle, but it was not possible to independently confirm the claim.