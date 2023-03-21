UrduPoint.com

Student Killed As Kenya Opposition Stages Protests

Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2023 | 01:20 AM

Student killed as Kenya opposition stages protests

Nairobi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :A student was killed in Kenya on Monday as clashes between security forces and anti-government protesters flared after veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga called for weekly demonstrations over the spiralling cost of living.

Riot police fired tear gas and water cannon against demonstrators and Odinga's convoy as running battles erupted between stone-throwing protesters and police in parts of the capital Nairobi and at least one other city.

Senior opposition figures were also among a number of people arrested.

It was the first major unrest in the East African political and economic powerhouse since President William Ruto took office six months ago after a narrow election victory over Odinga.

In the pro-opposition town of Maseno in western Kenya, police said a student was killed after officers fired live bullets during "skirmishes" with protesters who were "pelting stones".

"William Mayange, a third-year student, was hit on the neck. He was rushed to Coptic Hospital where was pronounced dead on arrival," police said in a statement.

Odinga, 78, had called for protests against Ruto's government over economic woes faced by ordinary Kenyans and what he claims was a "stolen" election.

He upped the ante on Monday, calling for weekly protests and strikes.

"The war has begun, it will not end until Kenyans get their rights," he told supporters in Nairobi.

Earlier, police unleashed volleys of tear gas and sprays of water against his motorcade near a hotel where he had planned to hold a press conference but was forced to leave.

Odinga's spokesman Dennis Onyango said a police bullet had hit the opposition leader's vehicle, but it was not possible to independently confirm the claim.

Related Topics

Election Dead Police Water Hotel Student Vehicle Nairobi Kenya Gas Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah visits SRTIP, Sharjah&#039 ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah visits SRTIP, Sharjah&#039;s premier hub for innovation ..

21 minutes ago
 COP28 President-Designate supports the UN Secretar ..

COP28 President-Designate supports the UN Secretary-General’s call for climate ..

36 minutes ago
 COP28 Presidency issues response to the Intergove ..

COP28 Presidency issues response to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Chan ..

36 minutes ago
 Coalition govt condemns attacks on police & Ranger ..

Coalition govt condemns attacks on police & Rangers, vows to take action against ..

1 hour ago
 US in Talks With China About Potential Visit by Ye ..

US in Talks With China About Potential Visit by Yellen, Raimondo to Beijing - Ki ..

1 hour ago
 US Still Working to Reschedule Blinken's Trip to C ..

US Still Working to Reschedule Blinken's Trip to China - White House

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.