UrduPoint.com

Students Form Human Flag To Show Support For Kashmir

Sumaira FH Published February 03, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Students form human flag to show support for Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :Students of CDA Model school on Friday displayed a human flag, spreading over 5000 square feet, to show solidarity with the people of Kashmir on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The flag served as a symbol of unity between Pakistan and Kashmir, and highlighted the sacrifices made by the people of Kashmir for their freedom.

Addressing the occasion as chief guest, Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon emphasized the importance of such programmes in educating the young generation about the sacrifices being made by the Kashmiris to win their freedom. "It also shows the world that Pakistan stands in solidarity with its Kashmiri brothers and sisters", he added.

He praised the efforts of the team of the Directorate of sports Culture and Tourism, the principal, and the staff of CDA Model School for organizing the programme.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Sports Young Capital Development Authority Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Crescent Model Higher Secondary school students vi ..

Crescent Model Higher Secondary school students visit UVAS

11 minutes ago
 Sheep & goat farmers of Quetta trained on ‘Wool ..

Sheep & goat farmers of Quetta trained on ‘Wool Marketing, Cutting & Breed of ..

11 minutes ago
 UAE a global example of promoting values of peace, ..

UAE a global example of promoting values of peace, tolerance: Abdullah bin Bayya ..

17 minutes ago
 KHDA, Dubai Culture launch new heritage book about ..

KHDA, Dubai Culture launch new heritage book about Al Marmoom

31 minutes ago
 OPPO's innovation led Technology promises a Smarte ..

OPPO's innovation led Technology promises a Smarter Future Ahead

55 minutes ago
 Lahore court dismisses FIA’s case, orders releas ..

Lahore court dismisses FIA’s case, orders release of Imran Riaz Khan

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.