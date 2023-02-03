Students form human flag to show support for Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :Students of CDA Model school on Friday displayed a human flag, spreading over 5000 square feet, to show solidarity with the people of Kashmir on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The flag served as a symbol of unity between Pakistan and Kashmir, and highlighted the sacrifices made by the people of Kashmir for their freedom.

Addressing the occasion as chief guest, Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon emphasized the importance of such programmes in educating the young generation about the sacrifices being made by the Kashmiris to win their freedom. "It also shows the world that Pakistan stands in solidarity with its Kashmiri brothers and sisters", he added.

He praised the efforts of the team of the Directorate of sports Culture and Tourism, the principal, and the staff of CDA Model School for organizing the programme.