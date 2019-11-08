UrduPoint.com
Students Take To Lebanon Streets As Protests Grow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 02:10 AM

Beirut, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :Thousands of students took to the streets across Lebanon on Thursday to demand a better future as anti-government protests entering their fourth week continued to mushroom.

Pupils carrying schoolbags banged pots and pans, picking up the baton from thousands of women who had ignited the main protest site in Beirut on Wednesday evening.

"All of them, all of them are thieves," chanted one pupil in Beirut, perched on the shoulders of a schoolmate outside the education ministry.

In the northern city of Tripoli, where mobilisation has been relentless since the protests erupted on October 17, demonstrators took down politicians' portraits from city buildings and replaced them with the Lebanese flag.

Grievances initially focused on poor infrastructure and abysmal public services quickly grew into an unprecedented nationwide push to drive out an elite which protesters say has ruled the country like a cartel for decades.

Thousands of university and high school students streamed into the streets of Beirut and other towns to boost the protests.

Setting off coloured flares and waving Lebanese flags, students blocked off traffic in the capital, demand the wholesale removal of the political class and its sectarian-based power-sharing system.

