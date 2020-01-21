UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Studio Ghibli Films To Hit Netflix, But US Fans Miss Out

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 11:20 AM

Studio Ghibli films to hit Netflix, but US fans miss out

Singapore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Animated films from Japan's Studio Ghibli, including Oscar winner "Spirited Away", are coming to streaming giant Netflix, delighting many fans but leaving US subscribers disappointed as they will miss out.

Twenty-one films from Japan's premier animation studio, co-founded by animator Hayao Miyazaki, will be made available in batches between February and April, Netflix announced this week.

The films -- which also include "Princess Mononoke", "Arrietty" and "Kiki's Delivery Service" -- will be on the service in most places worldwide, from the Asia-Pacific to Europe and Latin America.

But the productions, to be subtitled in 28 languages and dubbed in up to 20, will not be on Netflix in the United States, Canada or Japan.

"We've listened to our fans and have made the definitive decision to stream our film catalogue," said Studio Ghibli producer Toshio Suzuki.

Aram Yacoubian, director of original animation at Netflix, described the news as a "dream come true for Netflix and millions of our members".

Miyazaki is among the world's most acclaimed animators, with huge followings in Japan and abroad, and "Spirited Away" won the Oscar for best animated feature in 2003.

Getting the films is a coup for the world's biggest paid online streaming service, which faces fierce competition from the likes of Disney+ and Apple TV+.

And many fans were delighted.

"The half dozen or so I have seen over the years were pure magic," said one post on Facebook. "Having access to more will be a real treat." Another user added: "I love Studio Ghibli, now I'll be able to watch the ones I haven't seen yet." But the films will not be available to Netflix subscribers in the US as AT&T's WarnerMedia has acquired the American rights for its HBO Max streaming service, which is set to launch in May.

"Got real excited that Netflix was... adding Ghibli titles until I read NOT IN THE US," fumed one Twitter user.

Another added: "Does the US not matter to you guys?.. I grew up on Studio Ghibli, and you're breaking my heart with (this) news!"

Related Topics

World Film And Movies Europe Canada Facebook Twitter Miyazaki Japan United States February April May Apple Oscar Post From Suzuki Best Netflix Million Love

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 21, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Humid, cloudy weather expected for coming five day ..

10 hours ago

MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of new Georgia ..

11 hours ago

UAE a fundamental pillar of regional, internationa ..

12 hours ago

UAE-Korea Cultural Dialogue not just formulaic rhe ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.