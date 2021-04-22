UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Study Probes Covid Among Vaccinated At US Nursing Home

Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 08:20 AM

Study probes Covid among vaccinated at US nursing home

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :An unvaccinated worker infected with a Covid variant sparked an outbreak at a US nursing home where nearly all the residents had been inoculated, said a study out on Wednesday.

The dozens of cases, including 22 among fully vaccinated residents and staff, highlighted the importance of broad vaccine coverage and prevention measures, according to the research released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

During the March outbreak at a nursing home in the state of Kentucky, 46 cases were identified, with three residents dying, including two who were not vaccinated, the study said.

The spread was traced back to a worker who had symptoms and was not vaccinated. The variant was R.1, which is "not currently identified as a CDC variant of concern or interest," the paper said.

While the researchers noted the flare up of the disease showed the strong effect the vaccine had in preventing symptoms in the sick, they also noted its limits.

"This underscores the importance... that all persons, including those who have recovered from Covid-19, be vaccinated," the authors wrote.

"A continued emphasis on strategies for prevention of disease transmission, even among vaccinated populations, is also critical," they added.

Their findings, released alongside a study of a similar outbreak at a Chicago nursing home, pointed to the results of vaccinated and unvaccinated people mixing.

Though 90 percent of the 83 residents at the Kentucky home had received their doses, only half of the 116 workers had been inoculated by the time the outbreak was spotted.

Related Topics

Chicago March All From

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed attends 1st virtual MoI Ramadan cou ..

5 hours ago

Sheikh Zayed Falcon Release Programme enters 27th ..

7 hours ago

Ministry of Health obtains GC-Mark Certification i ..

7 hours ago

Etihad Airways continues industry leading research ..

8 hours ago

FAB initiates share transfer process for acquiring ..

8 hours ago

Executive Council of Dubai approves formation of E ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.