Study reveals grasslands biodiversity help control plant diseases

LANZHOU, Jan. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) --:Chinese researchers have newly confirmed the significance of spatial scale-dependent dilution effects of biodiversity on plant diseases in grasslands, according to the Lanzhou University.

The new study suggested that spatial scale plays an important role in predicting infectious diseases of plants, said Liu Xiang, a researcher from the College of Ecology of the Lanzhou University and the leader of the study.

Under the background of rapid biodiversity losses, it is of both theoretical and practical significance to better understand the relationship between biodiversity and plant infectious diseases.

The study team tested how spatial scale affects the direction and magnitude of the biodiversity-disease relationship.

The researchers utilized a long-term nitrogen addition experiment conducted in an alpine meadow in northwest China's Gansu Province, and tested how the sample area was affected by the relationship between plan