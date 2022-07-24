UrduPoint.com

Stunned Stano Of Italy Wins World 35km Race Walk

Sumaira FH Published July 24, 2022 | 11:00 PM

Stunned Stano of Italy wins world 35km race walk

Eugene, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2022 ) :Italian Massimo Stano won the men's 35km race walk gold at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene on Sunday.

Stano, who won the Olympic 20km walk in Tokyo last year, timed 2hr 23min 14sec, edging by 1sec Japan's Masatora Kawano, who took silver.

Sweden's Perseus Karlstrom, winner of the 35km title at the World Race Walking Championships in Muscat in March, claimed bronze in 2:23.44, just as he did in the 20km race walk.

"I can't believe it, even if I did win the Olympic gold" said Stano.

"In theory, it would be easy to understand what happened today, but it is not.

"I am happy to win gold in a different distance and show that I can compete in other distances."Stano added: "You would think being Olympic champion, you could take this win as granted. But it is not.

"I am happy to win gold for the national team on the last day of the championships, as many expected. I am happy to meet the expectations."

Related Topics

World Tokyo Muscat Eugene Japan March Sunday Gold Silver Olympics Bronze Race

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 July 2022

14 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th July 2022

14 hours ago
 Cycling: Tour de France results

Cycling: Tour de France results

22 hours ago
 Vingegaard wants to 'return and win another Tour d ..

Vingegaard wants to 'return and win another Tour de France'

22 hours ago
 Leclerc on pole ahead of Verstappen for French Gra ..

Leclerc on pole ahead of Verstappen for French Grand Prix

22 hours ago
 Ulema, mashaykh role stressed for peace, unity amo ..

Ulema, mashaykh role stressed for peace, unity among Muslims

22 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.