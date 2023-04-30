UrduPoint.com

Stunning Run Takes Brecel Into World Snooker Final Against Late-finishing Selby

Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2023 | 10:00 AM

Stunning run takes Brecel into world snooker final against late-finishing Selby

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :Luca Brecel staged one of the most astonishing comebacks in snooker history as he won 11 frames in a row against China's Si Jiahui to reach the World Championship final with a 17-15 win on Saturday.

The Belgian's remarkable recovery was almost matched in the second semi-final.

Four-time world champion Mark Selby was on the cusp of victory at 16-10 before Northern Ireland's Mark Allen reeled off five frames in a row in a match that went into Sunday -- the day of the final itself at Sheffield's Crucible Theatre.

Selby, however, held his nerve to win 17-15 as the Englishman reached his sixth world final.

Brecel, who won seven frames in a row after coming from behind to beat Ronnie O'Sullivan in the quarter-finals, looked all but beaten at 14-5 against the 20-year-old Si.

But he won the final five frames of Friday's evening session and carried on where he left off Saturday to end Si's bid to become the youngest Crucible finalist and the first debutant world champion since Wales' Terry Griffiths in 1979.

Brecel was the first player in Crucible history to overturn a nine-frame deficit and this win saw him into his first world final, the 28-year-old having never previously got past the first round.

- 'Shaking' - "To win is absolutely unbelievable, it is the biggest game of my life. I was in disbelief, I was shaking," said Brecel.

"The whole game I was expecting to lose, even with a session to spare, so to even have a chance to win was the craziest feeling ever in my body and I can't believe I did it.

" Si, bidding to become the second Chinese world finalist after Ding Junhui, beaten by Selby in the 2016 showpiece, showed admirable composure to end Brecel's run of 11 frames with a break of 91.

The qualifier had chances to send the match into a final-frame decider before a red along the cushion allowed Brecel to close out a stunning success.

"I was feeling kind of disappointed, but not very, he played nearly perfect snooker in the final two sessions and my safety let me down," said Si.

"I have realised there are flaws in my game, there are so many things I can still improve, so in the coming season I will be confident I can beat anyone." In the other semi-final, a largely grinding encounter left Selby with a slender 11-10 lead heading into Saturday's final session.

But the Englishman then reeled off five frames in a row to go 16-10 ahead only for Allen, bidding to reach his first world final, to then win the next five.

Selby missed several chances to seal victory in an increasingly tense clash before a break of 64 in the 32nd frame left him on the brink of triumph once again.

He lost position before Allen missed a mid-range red, paving the way for Selby to sink the red and colour he needed to get over the line in a match that ended at 12:47 am local time (2347 GMT).

Related Topics

World Snooker China Sheffield Lead Wales Ireland Sunday 2016 All From

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Ahmed inaugurates Nations&#039; Culture ..

Sultan bin Ahmed inaugurates Nations&#039; Cultures Forum at UoS

25 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2023

45 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th April 2023

50 minutes ago
 Crown Prince of Fujairah, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar emp ..

Crown Prince of Fujairah, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar emphasise on promoting tolerance, ..

9 hours ago
 Talal demands FIA investigate audio-leaks

Talal demands FIA investigate audio-leaks

10 hours ago
 Andreeva through in Madrid Open on 16th birthday, ..

Andreeva through in Madrid Open on 16th birthday, Gauff crashes

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.