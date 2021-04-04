UrduPoint.com
Stuttgart Edge Towards Europe With Late Win Over Bremen

Sumaira FH 59 seconds ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 09:30 PM

Stuttgart edge towards Europe with late win over Bremen

Berlin, April 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :VfB Stuttgart edged towards the European places in the Bundesliga with a 1-0 home win over Werder Bremen on Sunday thanks to a late Ludwig Augustinsson own goal.

Pellegrino Matarazzo's Stuttgart broke the deadlock nine minutes from time when winger Borna Sosa's cross was turned into his own net by Bremen defender Augustinsson.

The hosts are now unbeaten in their last six home league games and seventh in the table, four points from the European places.

Stuttgart can trim the gap next Saturday when they host fifth-placed Borussia Dortmund, who they thrashed 5-1 in a stunning away performance last December.

Bremen's third straight defeat leaves them 13th in the table and seven points from the relegation places.

The visitors' best chance came when striker Niclas Fuellkrug fired just over the bar early in the second half.

Bremen midfielder Maximilian Eggestein is suspended for next week's league game at home to second-placed RB Leipzig after earning his fifth yellow card of the season.

Florian Kohfeldt's Bremen will play for a German Cup semi-final place on Wednesday in a rearranged last-eight clash at second-division Jahn Regensburg.

