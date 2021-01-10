UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Stuttgart Romp To First League Win Since Thrashing Dortmund

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 11:00 PM

Stuttgart romp to first league win since thrashing Dortmund

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :Stuttgart romped to a 4-1 triumph at 10-man Augsburg on Sunday to earn their first Bundesliga win since thrashing Borussia Dortmund last month.

Stuttgart claimed their fifth away win this season after taking the lead at Augsburg thanks to Argentine striker Nicolas Gonzalez's early penalty which came when his south American compatriot Mateo Klimowicz was fouled in the area.

Stuttgart were 2-0 up at half-time after Congolese winger Silas Wamangituka finished a counter-attack with his first goal since netting twice in the 5-1 win at Dortmund which ultimately cost Lucien Favre his job.

Augsburg pulled a goal back almost immediately after the break when midfielder Marco Richter fired home from close range after Swiss winger Ruben Vargas prised open the defence.

Stuttgart captain Gonzalez Castro fired his side 3-1 up on the hour mark when he banged home a long pass to the far post.

Soon after, Richter received his second booking inside three minutes and was shown a red card after accidentally kicking the Achilles tendon of Waldemar Anton.

The Stuttgart defender had the last laugh when his cross to the far post was tapped home by substitute Daniel Didavi three minutes before the whistle.

After two defeats and a draw in their previous three league games, the victory lifts Stuttgart above Augsburg into 10th.

Bayern Munich remain top of the Bundesliga despite crashing to a 3-2 loss at Borussia Moenchengladbach on Friday while second-placed RB Leipzig lost 3-1 at home on Saturday to Dortmund, the only top six team to win this weekend.

Related Topics

Job Castro Dortmund Augsburg Leipzig Stuttgart Munich Lead Sunday Post From Top Borussia (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed chairs Virtual Happiness and Positi ..

52 seconds ago

UAE leaders condole with President of Indonesia ov ..

59 seconds ago

Dubai Economy receives 59,130 consumer complaints ..

1 minute ago

Fatima bint Mubarak inaugurates first virtual Emir ..

16 minutes ago

India warns of Avian Influenza in seven states

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Ports expands relief measures; halts ren ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.