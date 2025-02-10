Open Menu

SU To Host 3-day Int’l Conference On Chemistry From February 13-15

Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2025 | 06:30 PM

SU to host 3-day int’l conference on chemistry from February 13-15

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) The Sindh University’s M.A. Kazi Institute of Chemistry and the National Centre of Excellence in Analytical Chemistry in collaboration with the Sindh Higher education Commission have announced to organize a three-day international conference titled "Bridging Technology and Sustainable Science: Industry 5.0, Innovation and Ethics", scheduled to be held from February 13 to 15, 2025 at the University of Sindh Jamshoro.

The conference principal organizer Prof. Dr. Arfana Begum Mallah said that a total of 130 scholars and experts from Pakistan and abroad had registered for participation, while 100 researchers will present their research papers in three different sessions. She further informed that the conference will also featrq ure 40 poster presentations.

According to the SU spokesperson, the Patron-in-Chief of the conference will be SU acting Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr.

Khalil-ur-Rehman Khoumbati, while the organizing secretaries will be Prof. Dr. Amber R. Solangi and Prof. Dr. Saima Qayoom Memon.

Among the international speakers Dr. Norman Fraley from the Frolich Institute for Research in Sustainable Technology (USA), Prof. Dr. Huseyin KARA from the Department of Chemistry at Selçuk University, Konya (Turkey), Prof. Dr. Murtaza Hosseini from the Department of Life Sciences, University of Tehran (Iran) and Prof. Dr. Hassan Karimi-Maleh from Wenzhou Medical University (China) will grace the event with their presentation.

Thus, national speakers will include Prof. Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary from COMSATS Islamabad, Prof. Dr Manzar Sohail from National University of Science & Technology, Islamabad and Prof. Dr. Murtaza Najabat Ali from the Department of Biomedical Engineering, Riphah International University, Islamabad. Meanwhile, all preparations for the conference have been finalized.

Recent Stories

IWMI Pakistan arranges media exposure field visit ..

IWMI Pakistan arranges media exposure field visit to Chakwal

23 minutes ago
 Dubai Municipality’s parks, facilities attract o ..

Dubai Municipality’s parks, facilities attract over 31 million visitors in 202 ..

36 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler receives 36th batch of Police Academy gr ..

UAQ Ruler receives 36th batch of Police Academy graduates

36 minutes ago
  

 

44 minutes ago
 Dubai Health Authority launches 'Tawazun' podcast ..

Dubai Health Authority launches 'Tawazun' podcast to promote mental well-being

51 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler inspects several projects in Kalba

Sharjah Ruler inspects several projects in Kalba

51 minutes ago
Ricky Ponting describes Saim Ayub’s absence for ..

Ricky Ponting describes Saim Ayub’s absence for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 as m ..

53 minutes ago
 FIFA extends tenure current normalization committe ..

FIFA extends tenure current normalization committee until July 31, 2025

1 hour ago
 Dubai Healthcare City Authority, Al Jalila Foundat ..

Dubai Healthcare City Authority, Al Jalila Foundation partner to advance medical ..

1 hour ago
 Matthew Breetzke sets new record ODIs with a blist ..

Matthew Breetzke sets new record ODIs with a blistering innings

1 hour ago
 Grant Thornton UAE opens in Sharjah

Grant Thornton UAE opens in Sharjah

1 hour ago
 UAE Rescue Teams Challenge 2025 kicks off tomorrow ..

UAE Rescue Teams Challenge 2025 kicks off tomorrow with 14 teams

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous