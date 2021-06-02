UrduPoint.com
Suarez Navarro Loses First Match Back After Cancer Recovery

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 01:50 AM

Suarez Navarro loses first match back after cancer recovery

Paris, June 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Carla Suarez Navarro came close to winning her first match back after recovering from cancer at the French Open on Tuesday, but bowed out in the first round with defeat by Sloane Stephens.

The Spaniard, a former world number six and two-time quarter-finalist in Paris, was told in September 2020 that she was suffering with Hodgkin's lymphoma.

But almost nine months later, Suarez Navarro is back after recovering following eight chemotherapy and 15 radiotherapy sessions.

Roland Garros was the first step of a farewell tour before retirement which will also take in Wimbledon, the US Open and possibly the Olympics in Tokyo.

The 32-year-old served for the match against 2018 runner-up Stephens on Tuesday, but eventually lost 3-6, 7-6 (7/4), 6-4 after two hours and 24 minutes on Court Simonne Mathieu.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

