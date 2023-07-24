Sub Girelli heads late winner to give Italy perfect World Cup start

(@FahadShabbir)

Auckland, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :Cristiana Girelli said she would be happy to keep playing the role of super sub after scoring an 87th-minute winner as Italy beat Argentina 1-0 in a feisty encounter at the Women's World Cup on Monday.

It looked like Italy would have to settle for a draw in their Group G opener at Eden Park after Arianna Caruso and Valentina Giacinti both had goals disallowed in the first half.

But Girelli, the Juventus veteran who was Italy's top scorer in qualifying, came on for 16-year-old Giulia Dragoni near the end and needed just four minutes to make her mark with a superb header.

Italy then held on for victory in a game that featured six bookings -- four for Argentina -- and 37 fouls.

"I am really happy for me and my teammates because we deserved the victory," said Girelli, who scored a hat-trick against Jamaica at the 2019 World Cup.

"To win in that way, even though we had to suffer, is important," added the 33-year-old, surely now a contender to start the next match against Sweden even if she had no complaints about being an impact substitute.

"If all the games are like this then there is no problem," she said.

"Honestly, obviously every player wants to play 90 minutes, but I will settle for every game being like that. The main thing was the victory." Argentina coach German Portanova felt the result was harsh on his side, who have still never won at a World Cup.

"It was a very even match," he said. "At times we controlled it and they did not have many opportunities.

"The result was somewhat unfair. A draw would have been the right score."