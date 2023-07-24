Open Menu

Sub Girelli Heads Late Winner To Give Italy Perfect World Cup Start

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 24, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Sub Girelli heads late winner to give Italy perfect World Cup start

Auckland, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :Cristiana Girelli said she would be happy to keep playing the role of super sub after scoring an 87th-minute winner as Italy beat Argentina 1-0 in a feisty encounter at the Women's World Cup on Monday.

It looked like Italy would have to settle for a draw in their Group G opener at Eden Park after Arianna Caruso and Valentina Giacinti both had goals disallowed in the first half.

But Girelli, the Juventus veteran who was Italy's top scorer in qualifying, came on for 16-year-old Giulia Dragoni near the end and needed just four minutes to make her mark with a superb header.

Italy then held on for victory in a game that featured six bookings -- four for Argentina -- and 37 fouls.

"I am really happy for me and my teammates because we deserved the victory," said Girelli, who scored a hat-trick against Jamaica at the 2019 World Cup.

"To win in that way, even though we had to suffer, is important," added the 33-year-old, surely now a contender to start the next match against Sweden even if she had no complaints about being an impact substitute.

"If all the games are like this then there is no problem," she said.

"Honestly, obviously every player wants to play 90 minutes, but I will settle for every game being like that. The main thing was the victory." Argentina coach German Portanova felt the result was harsh on his side, who have still never won at a World Cup.

"It was a very even match," he said. "At times we controlled it and they did not have many opportunities.

"The result was somewhat unfair. A draw would have been the right score."

Related Topics

World German Argentina Italy Jamaica Sweden Women 2019 All Top Coach Juventus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Islamic Bank&#039;s net profit increased b ..

Sharjah Islamic Bank&#039;s net profit increased by 37% in the 1st half of 2023

13 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler directs appointment of 45 people wit ..

Sharjah Ruler directs appointment of 45 people with special needs

28 minutes ago
 Pakistan signs framework agreement with Azerbaijan ..

Pakistan signs framework agreement with Azerbaijan for LNG procurement on flexib ..

1 hour ago
 OIC Secretary-General Suspends the Status of the S ..

OIC Secretary-General Suspends the Status of the Special Envoy of the Kingdom of ..

2 hours ago
 Secretary-General Calls for Formulating Plans to D ..

Secretary-General Calls for Formulating Plans to Develop the OIC Humanitarian Ac ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs posts robust H1 performance with 14 ..

Dubai Customs posts robust H1 performance with 14 million transactions processed ..

2 hours ago
Infinix NOTE 30 Pro series: Embracing All-Round Fa ..

Infinix NOTE 30 Pro series: Embracing All-Round FastCharge Revolution!

2 hours ago
 SC restrains LEAs from arresting Imran Khan in law ..

SC restrains LEAs from arresting Imran Khan in lawyer's murder case

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi City Municipality carries out inspection ..

Abu Dhabi City Municipality carries out inspection campaign on construction site ..

2 hours ago
 Mohammad Haris reviews Pakistan Shaheens' title tr ..

Mohammad Haris reviews Pakistan Shaheens' title triumph in Sri Lanka

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Maritime, ADNOC Distribution to explore ..

Abu Dhabi Maritime, ADNOC Distribution to explore marine refuelling facilities a ..

4 hours ago
 Int'l conference on ‘Decade of CPEC and Belt & R ..

Int'l conference on ‘Decade of CPEC and Belt & Road Initiative’ underway in ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous