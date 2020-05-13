UrduPoint.com
Sub-Saharan Migrants In Morocco Trapped By Virus And Poverty

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 10:10 PM

Sub-Saharan migrants in Morocco trapped by virus and poverty

Rabat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Deprived of work and access to aid, thousands of migrants from sub-Saharan Africa living in Morocco are struggling to make ends meet under COVID-19 restrictions.

"The misery is across the board," said Ousmane Ba, head of the Collective of sub-Saharan Communities in Morocco.

"Those who worked as vendors are under lockdown without financial resources and the situation is getting worse for illegal migrants living in camps.

"They can't go anywhere and non-government organisations can't come to help them." The north African kingdom has long been a transit country for migrants and refugees seeking a better life in Europe, and it has also become a host country for many.

At least 20,000, the vast majority from sub-Saharan Africa, are trapped "in a humanitarian emergency", said sociologist Mehdi Alioua of the anti-racism foreigners' support group GADEM.

Many of them work in the informal sector, which accounts for more than 20 percent of Morocco's economy, and tend to live precariously, hand to mouth, even in normal times.

Parking attendants, cleaning women without contracts and street vendors lacking social security "are panicking" now and many "do not eat every day", Alioua said.

To contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, Morocco -- with 6,380 virus infections and 188 deaths officially recorded -- imposed a lockdown throughout the country.

A state of emergency declared on March 20 has been extended until May 20.

Controls are strict, movement is subject to authorisation and non-compliance with the restrictions is punishable by fines or one to three months' jail.

