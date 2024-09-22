Subhan Nizami Qawwal Enthralls NAPA Audience With Soulful Music
Sumaira FH Published September 22, 2024 | 06:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) To observe the Eid Milad un-Nabi (S.A.A.W), the National academy of Performing Arts-NAPA held an evening of soulful qawwali night, titled as Awaaz-e Ishq, featuring Subhan Ahmed Nizami Qawwal and party .
Subhan Nizami Qawwal presented some electrifying performance. The evening was attended by a full house who thoroughly enjoyed themselves with the performance.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024
KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna
Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares
Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat
Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur
London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery
PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024
Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
Excessive use of mobile phone dangerous for child health: experts3 hours ago
-
Hundreds of global artists to perform in "World Culture Festival Karachi"6 hours ago
-
Research on new seeds imperative to enhance agriculture productivity7 hours ago
-
Time to revitalize Quaid’s vision for a prosperous Pakistan7 hours ago
-
Unhealthy junk food harming youth health7 hours ago
-
Call for sustainable policies to resolve water contamination issues7 hours ago
-
Punjabi folk singer Tufail Niazi remembered18 hours ago
-
ACP stages children’s theatre play "Ali and the Dragon”3 days ago
-
ACP host Lecture by Dr Nasir Abbas Nayyar tittled “Shehr & Shairi"4 days ago
-
Call for sustainable policies to resolve water contamination issues7 days ago
-
Call for sustainable policies to resolve water contamination issues7 days ago
-
Time to revitalize Quaid’s vision for a prosperous Pakistan7 days ago