Subhan Nizami Qawwal enthralls NAPA audience with soulful music

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) To observe the Eid Milad un-Nabi (S.A.A.W), the National academy of Performing Arts-NAPA held an evening of soulful qawwali night, titled as Awaaz-e Ishq, featuring Subhan Ahmed Nizami Qawwal and party .

Subhan Nizami Qawwal presented some electrifying performance. The evening was attended by a full house who thoroughly enjoyed themselves with the performance.