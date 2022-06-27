UrduPoint.com

Sudan Accuses Ethiopia Of Killing 7 Soldiers, One Civilian

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 27, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Khartoum, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :Sudan has accused the army of neighbouring Ethiopia of executing seven captured Sudanese soldiers and one civilian and vowed to respond to the "cowardly" act.

Tensions have risen in recent years, sparking sporadic armed clashes, over the Al-Fashaqa border strip which is close to Ethiopia's troubled Tigray region.

"In an act that contravenes all laws and customs of war and international humanitarian law, the Ethiopian army executed seven Sudanese soldiers and a citizen who were their captives," the Sudanese armed forces said.

The army said "this treacherous act will not pass", vowing to respond to "this cowardly behaviour", in a statement late Sunday.

There was no immediate response from Ethiopia.

