Sudan Adopts Law To Dissolve Bashir Party, 'dismantle' Regime

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 08:50 AM

Sudan adopts law to dissolve Bashir party, 'dismantle' regime

Khartoum, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :Sudan's new authorities on Thursday ordered that the party of ousted autocrat Omar al-Bashir be dissolved and his regime "dismantled", heeding the call of protesters whose campaign led to the leader's overthrow.

Bashir and his Islamist National Congress Party (NCP) had ruled the northeast African country since 1989 before a nationwide protest movement resulted in him being deposed earlier this year.

The country's new ruling sovereign council and the cabinet led by Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok made the decision to dissolve the party, approving a law titled "Dismantling of the regime of 30th June 1989".

"The National Congress Party is dissolved and its registration is cancelled from the list of political parties in Sudan," the decree said, adding that a committee would be formed to confiscate all its properties and assets.

"None of the symbols of the regime or party would be allowed to engage in any political activity for 10 years".

The dissolution of the party was "not a revenge" against the country's former rulers, Hamdok wrote on Twitter.

"But it aims to preserve the dignity of Sudanese people which was crushed by dishonest people.

"This law aims to recover the plundered wealth of the people."Wajdi Salah, a spokesman of the umbrella protest movement Forces of Freedom and Change, said on his Facebook page that the old regime party would be dismantled completely.

The Sudanese Professionals Association, the protest group that had initially led the demonstrations against Bashir, praised the decision to dismantle the former regime.

