UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sudan Announces Tight Curfew To Slow Virus

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 12:40 AM

Sudan announces tight curfew to slow virus

Khartoum, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Sudan has announced a three-week curfew starting Saturday in Khartoum state, including the capital and its twin city Omdurman, after reporting its biggest daily jump in confirmed novel coronavirus cases.

The government "declared a full curfew in the state of Khartoum starting Saturday, April 18, and for three weeks" to tackle the virus, information minister and government spokesman Faisal Salih said in a statement Monday.

He said grocery stores and pharmacies would be exempted for limited daily hours, which the government has yet to announce.

People will still be allowed limited movement within their neighbourhoods to buy supplies, he added.

The country's health ministry earlier reported 10 new COVID-19 cases, its biggest daily jump so far, bringing total reported infections to 29.

The death toll stands at four, according to the ministry.

All cases but one were in Khartoum state, the country's most populous, according to health minister Akram Ali al-Tom.

"After the latest rise, we have now reached the stage of community spread... which is the beginning of a slide towards a wider outbreak of the disease," he said.

He also said the country's ailing health system was suffering shortages of medicine and medical supplies.

Sudan has since last month declared a state of emergency, shuttered schools and universities, and almost totally closed its borders.

Related Topics

Information Minister Buy Omdurman Khartoum Sudan April Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health announces 398 new COVID-19 case ..

16 minutes ago

COVID-19 Pandemic Shows EU Health System 'No Longe ..

35 minutes ago

Emirates Transport signs contracts worth AED105 mi ..

1 hour ago

COVID-19 Toll in Palestine Surpasses 300 - Authori ..

35 minutes ago

UAE now reaping fruits of years-long education adv ..

1 hour ago

DoH-Abu Dhabi launches Remote Healthcare Platform ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.