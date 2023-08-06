Open Menu

Sudan Appoints New Interior Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published August 06, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Sudan appoints new interior minister

KHARTOUM, Aug. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :Chairman of Sudan's Transitional Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan on Saturday appointed police chief Khaled Hassan Mouheiddine as the country's interior minister.

"Al-Burhan assigned the Director General of the Police Forces Khaled Hassan with the tasks and powers of the Minister of Interior," the sovereign council said in a statement.

Al-Burhan sacked in May the previous interior minister Anan Hamed Mohammed Omar, who was also the general director of the police.

Related Topics

Police Interior Minister Sudan May

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 August 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 August 2023

5 hours ago
 Ramesh Kumar terms mayor election as new hope for ..

Ramesh Kumar terms mayor election as new hope for minorities

14 hours ago
 Ukrainian Grain Cargo Train Partially Derails in M ..

Ukrainian Grain Cargo Train Partially Derails in Moldova - Rail Authority

14 hours ago
 Judge Gives Trump Until Monday to Respond to Motio ..

Judge Gives Trump Until Monday to Respond to Motion to Limit Social Media Use

14 hours ago
 PTI's Chief proved as certified thief: Faisal Kari ..

PTI's Chief proved as certified thief: Faisal Karim Kundi

14 hours ago
Russia says seized settlement in northeast Ukraine ..

Russia says seized settlement in northeast Ukraine

14 hours ago
 Man Utd sign Hojlund in 'dream' move for Denmark s ..

Man Utd sign Hojlund in 'dream' move for Denmark striker

14 hours ago
 Whyte protests innocence after 'adverse' doping te ..

Whyte protests innocence after 'adverse' doping test stops Joshua bout

14 hours ago
 Ethiopia announces arrests in tense Amhara region

Ethiopia announces arrests in tense Amhara region

14 hours ago
 Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

14 hours ago
 Pakistan's embassies across globe observe Youm-e-I ..

Pakistan's embassies across globe observe Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous