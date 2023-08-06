Sudan appoints new interior minister

KHARTOUM, Aug. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :Chairman of Sudan's Transitional Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan on Saturday appointed police chief Khaled Hassan Mouheiddine as the country's interior minister.

"Al-Burhan assigned the Director General of the Police Forces Khaled Hassan with the tasks and powers of the Minister of Interior," the sovereign council said in a statement.

Al-Burhan sacked in May the previous interior minister Anan Hamed Mohammed Omar, who was also the general director of the police.