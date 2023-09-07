Sudan army chief in Qatar on third trip since war began

(@FahadShabbir)

Doha, Sept 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :Sudanese army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan arrived in Doha on Thursday for talks with Qatar's emir, officials said, his third trip abroad during his nearly five-month war with paramilitaries.

Burhan and Qatar's Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani would "discuss bilateral relations, issues of common interest, and the situation in Sudan", Sudan's ruling sovereign council said in a statement.

Burhan was seen walking along a red carpet from his plane with Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi, minister of state at Qatar's foreign ministry, in a photo posted by the official Qatar news Agency on X, formerly Twitter.

Late on Wednesday, Burhan issued a decree dissolving the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, with whom Sudan's regular army has been at war since April 15.