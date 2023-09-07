Sudan Army Chief In Qatar On Third Trip Since War Began
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 07, 2023 | 03:00 PM
Doha, Sept 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :Sudanese army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan arrived in Doha on Thursday for talks with Qatar's emir, officials said, his third trip abroad during his nearly five-month war with paramilitaries.
Burhan and Qatar's Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani would "discuss bilateral relations, issues of common interest, and the situation in Sudan", Sudan's ruling sovereign council said in a statement.
Burhan was seen walking along a red carpet from his plane with Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi, minister of state at Qatar's foreign ministry, in a photo posted by the official Qatar news Agency on X, formerly Twitter.
Late on Wednesday, Burhan issued a decree dissolving the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, with whom Sudan's regular army has been at war since April 15.