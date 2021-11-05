UrduPoint.com

Sudan Army Chief Orders Release Of Four Ministers: TV

Faizan Hashmi 18 seconds ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 12:00 AM

Sudan army chief orders release of four ministers: TV

Khartoum, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Sudan's General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan on Thursday ordered the release of four ministers detained since he led a military power grab last week, state-run television said.

The releases came as the army said the formation of a new government was "imminent".

"The Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces has ordered the release of Hashem Hassab Alrasoul, Ali Geddo, Hamza Baloul, Youssef Adam," Sudan tv said.

Alrasoul is telecommunications minister, Geddo heads the trade ministry, Baloul is information minister, and Adam holds the youth and sports portfolio.

Burhan -- Sudan's de facto leader since the 2019 ouster of autocratic president Omar al-Bashir -- last week dissolved the government, detained the civilian leadership and declared a state of emergency.

Sudan's army said earlier Thursday that a new government was on the way.

"We are considering all internal and external initiatives to serve the national interest," Burhan's media advisor Taher Abouhaga said.

"The government formation is imminent." The ministers' release came shortly after a phone call between Burhan and UN chief Antonio Guterres, who personally appealed to the military chief to restore the democratic transition.

Guterres encouraged "all efforts toward resolving the political crisis in Sudan and urgently restoring the constitutional order and Sudan's transitional process", a United Nations statement said.

Sudan has since August 2019 been ruled by a joint civilian-military council as part of the now derailed transition to full civilian rule.

Deepening splits and long-simmering tensions between the military and civilians have marred the transition.

Western diplomats have called for Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok's reinstatement, while Arab powerhouses such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE urged the civilian-led transition be restored.

Burhan, a veteran general who served under Bashir's three-decades-long rule, insisted the army takeover was "not a coup" but a move "to rectify the course of the transition".

Related Topics

Prime Minister Army Sports United Nations Information Minister UAE Saudi Arabia Sudan August 2019 Media TV All Government Arab

Recent Stories

Competitions heating up in Day Two of 26th World J ..

Competitions heating up in Day Two of 26th World Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Abu D ..

31 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka send champions West Indies out of T20 Wo ..

Sri Lanka send champions West Indies out of T20 World Cup

10 minutes ago
 Al Hosn Festival returns with inspiring programme ..

Al Hosn Festival returns with inspiring programme for 2021

46 minutes ago
 Top oil producers stick with modest output boost d ..

Top oil producers stick with modest output boost despite pressure

10 minutes ago
 Historic losses for ANC mark new era in South Afri ..

Historic losses for ANC mark new era in South African politics

10 minutes ago
 UAE’s No.1 golfer stays on course after making c ..

UAE’s No.1 golfer stays on course after making cut

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.