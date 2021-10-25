UrduPoint.com

Sudan Army Kills Two, Wounds 80 Among Anti-coup Protesters: Medics

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 09:20 PM

Sudan army kills two, wounds 80 among anti-coup protesters: medics

Khartoum, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Sudanese soldiers killed two people and wounded more than 80 others Monday seeking to stem protests against a coup overthrowing the transition to civilian rule, a medics said.

"Two people were killed in gunfire by forces of the military council coup," said the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors, an independent union of medics.

The union said doctors have also counted "more than 80 wounded."

Related Topics

Sudan

Recent Stories

Final countdown begins to Abu Dhabi Desert Challen ..

Final countdown begins to Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge

24 minutes ago
 White House 'Deeply Alarmed' by Military Takeover ..

White House 'Deeply Alarmed' by Military Takeover in Sudan, Calls for Release of ..

1 hour ago
 Call to follow Holy Prophet's (PBUH) teachings to ..

Call to follow Holy Prophet's (PBUH) teachings to get success

1 hour ago
 Supreme Court disposes of 799 cases during last tw ..

Supreme Court disposes of 799 cases during last two weeks

1 hour ago
 Russia probes fake vaccine certificates

Russia probes fake vaccine certificates

1 hour ago
 Prime Minister felicitates Shavkat Mirziyoyev on r ..

Prime Minister felicitates Shavkat Mirziyoyev on re-election as Uzbek president

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.