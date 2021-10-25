Sudan army kills two, wounds 80 among anti-coup protesters: medics

Khartoum, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Sudanese soldiers killed two people and wounded more than 80 others Monday seeking to stem protests against a coup overthrowing the transition to civilian rule, a medics said.

"Two people were killed in gunfire by forces of the military council coup," said the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors, an independent union of medics.

The union said doctors have also counted "more than 80 wounded."