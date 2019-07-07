Sudan army ruler vows to 'implement' deal with protesters

Khartoum, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) :Sudan's army ruler General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan vowed Saturday to protect and implement the power sharing deal agreed with protesters that aims to end the country's months-long political crisis.

"We, as the military council, promise to protect what has been agreed upon and ensure that it is implemented," Burhan said in a statement broadcast live on state television.