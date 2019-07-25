UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sudan Arrests Top General, Officers Over Foiled Coup

Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 12:30 AM

Sudan arrests top general, officers over foiled coup

Khartoum, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :Sudan's military said Wednesday it had arrested a top general and several others over a foiled coup attempt announced earlier this month.

"At the top of the participants is General Hashim Abdel Mottalib, the head of joint chiefs of staff, and a number of officers from the National Intelligence and Security Service," the military said in a statement.

"Leaders from Islamic movements and the National Congress Party" of ousted leader Omar al-Bashir were also arrested, the military said in a statement.

On July 11 the military announced it had foiled a coup attempt without specifying when it took place.

At that time it said 12 officers, including five who were retired, had been arrested and that security forces were looking for the mastermind.

On Wednesday, the military said those detained over the attempted coup were being questioned and would face trial.

They stand accused of trying to "help return the former National Congress Party's regime to power," according to the military statement.

General Mohamed Othman al-Hussein, the new head of joint chiefs of staff, also announced the details of the arrests on state television.

The attempted coup came as the ruling military council which took over after Bashir's ouster in April negotiated a power sharing deal with protest leaders to form a joint civilian-military governing body.

The accord was signed on July 17 but the two sides are yet to thrash out some key pending issues, including accountability for demonstrators killed during months of protests.

Related Topics

Protest April July Congress TV From Top

Recent Stories

President of Uzbekistan praises ties with UAE

31 minutes ago

Amal Al Qubaisi invites Chairman of Russian State ..

46 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives Nicaraguan Health Minis ..

46 minutes ago

Sudan arrests top general, officers over recent fo ..

17 minutes ago

Liverpool's Nathaniel Clyne faces more injury woe

20 minutes ago

Imran Khan revamps relations with US: Foreign Min ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.