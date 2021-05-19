UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sudan Bans Travellers From India, Imposes Virus Curbs

Faizan Hashmi 35 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 09:10 AM

Sudan bans travellers from India, imposes virus curbs

Khartoum, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Sudan on Tuesday banned travellers arriving from India and imposed new coronavirus restrictions including closing schools, as coronavirus cases rise.

"Entry will be prevented for all travellers arriving directly from India or through any other country after having visited India in the past 14 days," said the country's ruling council in a statement.

Travellers from Egypt and Ethiopia will be re-tested upon arrival, it said.

India is experiencing elevated numbers of Covid-19 cases following the spread of a variant which has been classified by the World Health Organisation as a "variant of concern." Sudan has registered 34,707 Covid-19 cases including 1,116 fatalities as of May 16.

Authorities fear the virus caseload would exceed 100,000 during the first and second weeks of June if people fail to take the necessary measures, according to the statement.

"The Supreme Health Emergencies Committee ... ordered the suspension of all universities and schools for a month," it said.

Mass prayers and rituals will also be put on hold.

The coronavirus has piled pressure on Sudan which is navigating a rocky political transition and struggling with economic woes following the April 2019 ouster of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir.

Its dilapidated healthcare system was already strained by acute shortages of medicines and medical supplies.

In March, the country began inoculating healthcare workers after receiving AstraZeneca vaccinations through the Covax initiative which provides jabs to poor countries.

Related Topics

India World Poor Egypt Ethiopia Sudan March April May June 2019 All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

20 minutes ago

Ajman Police break Guinness World Record with long ..

9 hours ago

SEC forms committee to remove encroachments from a ..

10 hours ago

Arabian Travel Market hosts summit on Saudi touris ..

10 hours ago

Sindh High Court allows vegetable,fruit traders to ..

8 hours ago

India offers reward for Olympic medalist wanted in ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.