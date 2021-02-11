Sudan declares state of emergency in Sennar state

KHARTOUM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Sudan's Sennar imposed a state of emergency on Thursday, becoming the fifth state to do so in the past few days due to violent protests.

In a statement, Governor Al-Mahi Muhammad Suleiman said security forces will be monitoring "movements and meetings of the remnants" of deposed president Omar al-Bashir.

Curfews have been announced in many regions to contain demonstrations amid worsening economic conditions characterized by inflation and shortage of basic commodities.

Law enforcers have been on high alert to protect both private and public properties, the state-run Sudanese news Agency said.

The former president is serving a prison sentence after being found guilty of corruption. He ruled Sudan for three decades, and was removed from power by the military in April 2019 following mass protests. Sudan's economy has suffered due to years of US sanctions, mismanagement, and civil war.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok announced a new Cabinet following a peace deal in October aimed at ending decades of war.