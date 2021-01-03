UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sudan, Egypt, Ethiopia Agree To More Nile Dam Talks

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 10:50 PM

Sudan, Egypt, Ethiopia agree to more Nile dam talks

Khartoum, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :Sudan, Egypt and Ethiopia agreed Sunday to hold further talks this month to resolve their long-running dispute over the latter's huge dam on the Blue Nile, Sudan's water ministry said.

Previous three-way talks have failed to produce an agreement on the filling and operation of the vast reservoir behind the 145-metre (475-foot) tall Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), a hydropower project which broke ground in 2011.

On Sunday, the three countries held a new round of talks by video conference in the virtual presence of South African officials, as well as other international observers. South Africa currently holds the African Union's rotating chair.

"The meeting concluded ... that this week will be devoted to bilateral talks between the three countries, the experts, and the observers," Sudan's water ministry said in a statement.

This week's talks will pave the way "for the resumption of tripartite negotiations on Sunday January 10 in the hope of concluding by the end of January," it noted.

Egypt, which depends on the Nile for about 97 percent of its irrigation and drinking water, fears Ethiopia's dam would severely cut its water share.

Sudan hopes the dam will help ameliorate flooding, but has also warned that millions of lives would be at "great risk" if no binding agreement was reached.

Ethiopia says the hydroelectric power produced at the dam is vital to meet the power needs of its population.

It insists downstream countries' water supplies will not be affected.

The Nile, the world's longest river, is a lifeline supplying both water and electricity to the 10 countries it traverses.

Its main tributaries, the White and Blue Niles, converge in the Sudanese capital Khartoum before flowing north through Egypt to drain into the Mediterranean Sea.

mz/dwo

Related Topics

World Electricity Water Egypt Dam Khartoum Ethiopia South Africa Sudan January Sunday Agreement Share Million

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid: &#039;We have a long journey ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi rolls out COVID-19 Saliva Test in more s ..

4 hours ago

Breakbulk Middle East 2021’ cooperates with lead ..

4 hours ago

MBRIF member JustChain launches world’s first bl ..

5 hours ago

Al Yalayis Government Transactions Centre provides ..

5 hours ago

SCCI discusses strengthening economic relations wi ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.