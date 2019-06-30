UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sudan Forces Block Protest Press Conference Ahead Of Demo

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 48 seconds ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 12:40 AM

Sudan forces block protest press conference ahead of demo

Khartoum, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) :Members of Sudan's powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces prevented protest leaders from addressing journalists on Saturday, the eve of a mass rally against the ruling generals, protest organisers said.

Sudan's umbrella protest movement, the Alliance for Freedom and Change, has called for a "million man" march Sunday in Khartoum and its twin city Omdurman against the ruling generals, who have resisted calls to cede power to civilians.

The movement's key group, the Sudanese Professionals Association, had called for a media briefing on Saturday evening to unveil plans for the rally but it was blocked by members of the RSF, protest leader Ahmed al-Rabie said.

"Before we could start the press conference, three vehicles from RSF, full of armed men, came to our building and told us not to hold the press conference," Rabie said.

They "also ordered all the people there to leave the building," he added.

A Sudanese journalist at the site confirmed that armed men had prevented him and other journalists from attending the briefing in Khartoum's eastern district of Burri, a hotbed of protests.

He said two leaders from the movement had been arrested on Friday.

Sunday's mass protest is the first such rally called by the alliance since a deadly crackdown on a protest camp on June 3 left dozens dead and hundreds killed.

Tensions remain high between the two sides despite Ethiopian and the African Union efforts to mediate a solution to the crisis.

Sudan's generals seized power after the army ousted longtime ruler Omar al-Bashir on April 11 following months-long protests against his rule spearheaded by the Alliance for Freedom and Change.

But they have since resisted calls to hand power to civilians.

Related Topics

Dead Protest Army Vehicles Man Omdurman Khartoum Alliance Sudan SITE March April June Sunday Media All From Million

Recent Stories

Putin Arrives in Irkutsk Region to Hold Meeting on ..

47 minutes ago

Putin, Abe Hold Meeting in Osaka Amid Stalled Peac ..

47 minutes ago

President Dr Arif Alvi underlines immense eco-tour ..

1 hour ago

Russia-Japan Talks on Establishing Sakhalin-Hokkai ..

1 hour ago

Prime Minister Ehsaas Programme working towards fe ..

1 hour ago

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan congratulate Pakistan team o ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.