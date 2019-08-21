Sudan forms sovereign council to lead transition: spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

Khartoum, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :Sudan's generals and opposition alliance on Tuesday formed a sovereign council that will head the country during its three-year transition to civilian rule, a spokesman said.

The line-up of the 11-member council was announced by a spokesman for the Transitional Military Council that had taken charge after longtime ruler Omar al-Bashir was forced from power in April.