Sudan Free From Bashir But Effects Of Sanctions Linger

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 08:30 AM

Khartoum, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :In a cooking oil factory in Khartoum, Sudanese workers hammer at a broken-down machine, as general manager Sarah al-Fateh sighs in frustration.

She is unable to import replacement parts for her family's business, she said, because of "American sanctions".

A year after the start of a protest movement that led to the fall of dictator Omar al-Bashir, Sudan is looking for a fresh start -- but its economy is in recession.

For Fateh and other Sudanese entrepreneurs, the lingering effects of US sanctions are a big part of the problem.

In 1997, the United States imposed a trade embargo on Sudan, which hosted Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden between 1992 and 1996.

Sanctions affected international banking but also technology and trade in spare parts.

While the embargo was lifted in 2017, Fateh said she is still unable to invest in her family's factory, as Sudan is not part of the global banking system and she is unable to make international money transfers.

This is because Sudan remains on Washington's "state sponsors of terrorism" blacklist -- a major impediment to would-be investors who fear repercussions from the world's largest economy.

