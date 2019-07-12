UrduPoint.com
Sudan General Says Coup Attempt Foiled

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 02:10 AM

Khartoum, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :Sudan's ruling military council has foiled a coup attempt, a top general announced on state television Thursday, saying that 12 officers and four soldiers had been arrested.

"Officers and soldiers from the army and National Intelligence and Security Service, some of them retired, were trying to carry out a coup," General Jamal Omar of the ruling military council said in a statement broadcast live on state television.

"The regular forces were able to foil the attempt," he said, but did not say when the attempt was made. He said 12 officers and four soldiers had been arrested.

