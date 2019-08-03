Sudan generals, protest leaders agree constitutional declaration: African Union

Khartoum, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) :Sudan's ruling generals and protest leaders reached an agreement on the constitutional declaration, said African Union mediator.

"I am announcing to the Sudanese, African and international public opinion that the two delegations have fully agreed on the constitutional declaration," AU mediator Mohamed El Hacen Lebatt told reporters early on Saturday.

He also said meetings will be held to discuss a formal signing ceremony.