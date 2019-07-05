Sudan Generals, Protesters Reach Agreement On New Ruling Body: Mediators
Khartoum, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :Sudan's ruling generals and protest leaders reached an agreement on the disputed issue of a new governing body Friday, mediators said, in breakthrough talks aimed at ending the country's months-long political crisis.
African Union mediator Mohamed El Hacen Lebatt told reporters that the two sides "agreed on a sovereign council" with a rotating military and civilian presidency.